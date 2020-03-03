Clear

"It was a little unsettling..." Wabash Valley natives living in Nashville say what they've seen is shocking

Many people who used to live in the Wabash Valley are now living in Nashville. We talked to two former residents to see if they are okay.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTHI) -- Devastating footage from Tennessee today as a tornado ripped through the state. Many people from the Wabash valley now live in that area. We talked to a few people who told us about what happened overnight and into today. They said what they've seen is shocking.

"I just laid down in bed thinking oh finally I get to sleep in tomorrow's my day off for the week and then the sirens next to our house start going off," Matt Dyer, who used to live in Worthington, IN said.

It's a sound midwesterner are all too familiar with. Dyer now lives and works in Nashville with his wife.

"It's fine in our neighborhood you would think nothing even happened. But if you drive north a little bit it looks like a bomb went off," he said.

Carson morris is from Terre Haute. She's lived in Nashville for 5 years. She was also one of the lucky ones to not be directly in the path of the tornado.

LINK | TORNADOES DEVASTATE TENNESSEE, KILLING AT LEAST 25 PEOPLE

"A lot of anxiety," she said. "I actually didn't wake up to any sirens or anything. I woke up to just my phone going off like crazy from friends and my dad."

Morris said she's already stepped up to help others in the state.

"I've already gone to the store and just bought cases and cases of water and feminine hygiene products just to help people out kind of in a crisis," she said.

But she said Nashville and the state of Tennesse are strong.

"We're called the volunteer state for a reason. It's just heartbreaking because everyone who lives in Nashville very much has a lot of pride that we live in and so the first thing we want to do is take care of it," she said.

Helping his hands' disaster response in Vincennes is already headed to Nashville to help. You can visit their website, here. We'll have more from them tomorrow on their trip.

You can also help by donating to the American Red Cross, here.

You can make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army, here.

