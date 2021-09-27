"It was a great conversation" Linton-Stockton Elementary to reinstate its music program

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The music program is back at Linton-Stockton Elementary School after students and alumni rallied for its return.

Linton-Stockton elementary got some news that was music to its ears. quite literally.

The music program was cut at the beginning of the school year but is now being brought back next semester.

You may remember Madeleine Gainey. She graduated from Linton-Stockton schools and was a part of the miners' music program.

When the school couldn't find a teacher for the program, they decided to cut it.

Gainey started a petition in hopes of saving the program.

1,500 signatures and several school board meetings later, Linton-Stockton Elementary's music program is back.

Gainey says the school responded very well to her petition.

"It was a great conversation from what I've heard like they listened to the community," said Gainey.

It all started at the next school board meeting.

"They said, okay, we're going to announce at the next school board meeting what our plan is. And, you know, I thought, maybe next school year they'll implement it. But they went ahead and said next semester," said Gainey.

Gainey says she's very grateful for and pleasantly surprised by the team effort

"It's super exciting. Honestly, I didn't expect it, which honestly I didn't expect things to blow up, to begin with," said Gainey.

Two teachers will split up the classes in the program.

Gainey says she cannot thank them enough for sacrificing extra time to restart the program.

She says in the end she couldn't be more grateful for the school and everyone working for her.