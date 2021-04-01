"It shouldn't be okay with anybody..." 2 bald eagles found shot and killed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- On March 10th Indiana conversations officers found the 1st eagle, a juvenile bald eagle, dead in a tree in Southern Vigo County. Then again, conservation officers got a call on March 29th. They found another juvenile bald eagle shot dead in a tree.

Two bald eagles in just one month in the Wabash Valley

"It's unusual that we now have 2 eagles that have been shot and it's just unfortunate," Chris Springstun, an Indiana Conversation Officer said.

For a long time, bald eagles have been a federal and state endangered species.

In 1990 Indiana only had 2 bald eagle nesting territories, but no actual nests. That's according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website.

Now, over 350 nests were reported in Indiana last year. That's why Springstun said cases like this are unfortunate

"You know when somebody asks me why would someone want to kill a bald eagle? I'm honestly left scratching my head and trying to understand why someone would want to do that," he said.

Springstun said whoever is responsible could be facing federal charges, but the case is still under investigation.

"It's very unusual and we're trying to understand why this occurred not once but twice," he said.

There is a joint $2,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Fish & wildlife service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher. That's for anyone with information leading to a conviction.

You can contact the DNR at 812-837-9536 or the tip hotline at 1-800-847-4367.