TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Malicious and intrusive emails are what information technology director Jeremy Snowden saw when he realized government computers had a nasty virus.

"Computers were not working people were getting locked out of their accounts email spam was going out things of that nature," Snowden said.

Brendon Kearns was one of the computers that were attacked.

"I actually had a buddy of mine say you haven't been replying to my emails. I saw it this morning and he said that's not like you and I said look dude we had a virus all my emails didn't go out," Kearns said. "I didn't realize that until I went to log onto my email and it said it shut down."

That's when he tried to figure out what the problem was.

"I went over to the IT department I knocked on the door they were all stressed out," he said. "They let me in I said my emails not working. We have a virus and I said see ya and then I let them do their things."

Kerns said his biggest concern was financial data being compromised.

He said the IT department recognized the virus and warned them not to send any financial data out.

Snowden said this virus looks specifically for financial and banking data.

"This is not uncommon in any sort of environment whether it be with government medical banking I mean I'm here in the mall and they've probably experienced this before," Snowden said. "It's just what we deal with on a daily basis."

Snowden said luckily, they caught it in time and no one's information was hacked.

He said to prevent this from happening in the future they have upgraded their protection service that detects viruses like this.