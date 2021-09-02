Clear

‘It looked apocalyptic’: Crew describes Afghan departure

For the U.S. military pilots and aircrew about to make their final takeoffs out of Afghanistan, it looked like a zombie apocalypse.

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 2:39 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It looked like a zombie apocalypse.

For the U.S. military pilots and aircrew about to make their final takeoffs out of Afghanistan, the sky was lit up with fireworks and sporadic gunfire and the airfield littered with battered shells of airplanes and destroyed equipment. Stray dogs raced around the tarmac. And Taliban fighters, visible in the darkness through the green-tinged view of night vision goggles, walked the airfield waving an eerie goodbye.

Lined up on the runway at the Kabul airport Monday night were the five last C-17s to leave the country after a chaotic and deadly airlift evacuation that marked the end of America’s involvement in the Afghanistan war. In the final hours, there were no more rocket defense systems to protect them on the runway, and no one in the airport control center to direct them out.

“It just looked apocalyptic,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Braden Coleman, who was in charge of monitoring the outside of his aircraft for artillery fire and other threats. “It looked like one of those zombie movies where all the airplanes had been destroyed, their doors were open, the wheels were broken. There was a plane that was burned all the way. You could see the cockpit was there, and the whole rest of the plane looked like the skeleton of a fish.”

In interviews Wednesday with The Associated Press, members of the Air Force’s 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron who flew out on the last military flights detailed their final fraught hours in what has been a dark, emotional and divisive U.S. exit from a war that now leaves the country in the hands of the same Taliban enemy it once ousted from power.

“It was just definitely very tense, and we were definitely all on edge watching everything going on to make sure that we were ready,” said Air Force Capt. Kirby Wedan, pilot of MOOSE81, who led the final formation of five aircraft out.

Adding to the stress, she said, was that their planes were parked in an area of the airport that had been attacked and breached in the past. At one point during the night, a group of civilians got onto the airfield and tried to get to the aircraft, but they were stopped by Army troops securing the plane, said Wedan, who is the squadron’s mission planning cell chief.

Right behind her C-17 was MOOSE92, where Coleman, the director of operations for the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, was going through his own checklists for takeoff. When he was told to taxi up a bit farther, he stepped out of the plane to help direct the crew where to go.

“I had my NVG’s on, my night vision goggles, and I had a Raven behind me following me out, making sure that I was, you know, safe,” said Coleman, referring to a member of the specially trained security forces who protect Air Force aircraft. “It was a bit tense, I’m not going to lie. But I guess you don’t really think of it at the time. You just ... do what you’re trained to do.”

For more than three hours, they methodically went through about 300 items on their checklists, packing up the last four Little Bird helicopters, and ensuring they had all their troops and equipment.

From Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of Air Mobility Command, watched on video screens as the aircraft lined up for takeoff. One screen showed a scroll of the mIRC chat stream — the online message application that the military uses to communicate. And she could hear the orders from Lt. Col. Alex Pelbath, a pilot who was serving as the mission commander for the final departure.

One by one, each C-17 was told to “clamshell” — or close up the ramp. Then Pelbath’s final order: “Flush the force.” With that, Wedan began to move her C-17 down the runway.

In this image provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and others prepare to board a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan Monday. (Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett/U.S. Army via AP)
“It was definitely different. I’ve never been on an airfield where I didn’t really have permission to take off,” said Wedan, noting the absence of air traffic control in the tower.

As they lifted off in rapid succession, cheers broke out from the troops on board — most of them special operations forces and soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division.

“It was a visible relief,” said Wedan. “You could tell that they had been working really hard. Many of them hadn’t showered in a couple of weeks. They were all incredibly tired. ... You could tell that they were just relieved to be out of there and that their mission was accomplished.”

As the last C-17 cleared Kabul airspace, Pelbath’s delivered a welcome message: “MAF Safe” — shorthand for saying that the Mobility Air Forces were out of harm’s way.

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, had been the last soldier to walk up the ramp on the final C-17 to depart. He had been in charge of security for the evacuation mission. Soon after the aircraft were in the air, he sent his own message: “Job well done. Proud of you all.”

In this image made through a night vision scope and provided by the U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, prepares to board a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan. (Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett/U.S. Army via AP)
In this image made through a night vision scope and provided by the U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, prepares to board a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan Monday as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan. (Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett/U.S. Army via AP)
Crammed onto the floor of the aircraft, exhausted troops found places to sleep. “Everyone was kind of sitting on top of each other — whatever we could do to have them get them on the aircraft and get them out,” said Wedan.

Within 30 minutes, she said, most on her plane were asleep. Coleman agreed.

“I walked downstairs and they warned me not to go to the bathroom because there were too many people in front of the lav door,” said Coleman. “There was one guy who had a box of water bottles that he was using for a pillow. I don’t know how that could have been comfortable. But, hey, he was fast asleep.”

Their flight to Kuwait was about four hours long. Coleman said his plane was lucky enough to have extra toilets. Wedan’s had just one — but her crew passed out candy.

“They’re tired and they’re resting now. But I think, for two and a half weeks, you really saw why it was that a lot of us joined,” said Coleman, who enlisted in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks that triggered the U.S. invasion into Afghanistan. “To see everybody step up to make this happen in the amount of time that it took to happen, to move 124,000 people out in less than three weeks. I mean, I couldn’t be prouder to be a C-17 pilot today.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
A Pleasant Stretch of Weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firefighter honored for service

Image

Honoring local firefighter

Image

One local campground is recovering after being vandalized

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Sunny, comfortable. High: 80.

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

SOUTH KNOX VB

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1528120

Reported Deaths: 26412
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59321910758
DuPage998541340
Will836841066
Lake739121041
Kane63595829
Winnebago37155534
Madison36060558
St. Clair33570548
McHenry31639303
Peoria24922352
Champaign24317172
Sangamon22807253
McLean20665198
Tazewell18877317
Rock Island16834334
Kankakee15731227
Kendall14587103
LaSalle13774266
Macon12998221
Vermilion11997164
Adams11753141
DeKalb10984124
Williamson10150141
Whiteside7562174
Boone729781
Jackson687173
Ogle668684
Coles6658104
Grundy661480
Clinton653394
Knox6169157
Franklin611485
Marion5926131
Macoupin580793
Henry568071
Jefferson5485126
Woodford530585
Livingston529394
Effingham528477
Stephenson513587
Randolph498391
Monroe488396
Morgan460195
Logan457568
Fulton450863
Christian442978
Lee440656
Montgomery431174
Bureau407786
Perry385868
Iroquois365669
Fayette356656
Saline344060
McDonough339153
Jersey307652
Douglas287036
Union281542
Crawford276228
Lawrence274129
Shelby267840
Pike238455
Wayne236054
Bond232024
Cass231627
Hancock231334
White226227
Richland224749
Clark219636
Ford219152
Carroll214537
Edgar204842
Clay204244
Warren203651
Jo Daviess195024
Johnson193820
Washington193126
Moultrie190129
Mason185949
Greene185236
De Witt181330
Wabash181313
Piatt178314
Massac175642
Mercer174434
Cumberland152521
Menard145612
Jasper134918
Marshall126019
Hamilton110718
Brown9887
Pulaski92511
Schuyler9157
Edwards84413
Stark72926
Scott6632
Gallatin6544
Alexander61411
Calhoun6002
Henderson59214
Putnam5214
Hardin52012
Pope4204
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 863299

Reported Deaths: 14520
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1182001885
Lake601731059
Allen49127723
Hamilton40946433
St. Joseph39568577
Elkhart31328479
Vanderburgh27599420
Tippecanoe25534237
Johnson21704405
Porter20612334
Hendricks20327331
Clark16015211
Madison15789364
Vigo14375263
Monroe13616187
LaPorte13363229
Delaware12542205
Howard12528250
Kosciusko10522129
Hancock9879154
Warrick9645166
Floyd9432192
Bartholomew9409161
Wayne8599205
Grant8257188
Morgan8004152
Boone7823108
Dubois7004119
Henry6869120
Marshall6836121
Dearborn681784
Noble676398
Cass6630116
Lawrence6298139
Jackson597579
Shelby584899
Gibson5553102
Huntington551787
Harrison542480
Montgomery525496
DeKalb518289
Clinton501860
Knox497896
Miami480476
Whitley478548
Putnam476666
Steuben455864
Wabash436786
Jasper435459
Jefferson418890
Adams410663
Ripley400871
White366456
Daviess3622102
Scott355061
Wells347782
Decatur345894
Greene341986
Clay341151
Posey330538
Fayette327767
Jennings303852
Washington298143
LaGrange291373
Spencer288432
Randolph276484
Fountain275352
Sullivan266147
Owen257861
Orange251857
Starke251560
Fulton238848
Jay231033
Perry228143
Carroll224825
Vermillion209347
Franklin202135
Rush197727
Tipton194351
Parke191818
Pike175035
Blackford151734
Pulaski141150
Newton129440
Crawford128818
Benton126815
Brown123245
Martin110715
Switzerland10749
Warren102316
Union84910
Ohio70111
Unassigned0442