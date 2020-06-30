'It is worrisome but we know it's going to happen'; Daviess County Health Department prepares for more COVID-19 cases

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Daviess County is now up to 141 positive cases of COVID-19 since April. That number is up five from Friday. The Daviess County health department says they have traced all of these cases.

Daviess County Health Nurse Kathy Sullender says, "Most of our cases have been related to other positive cases. So they lived together, ride together, carpool together, live in the same nursing home or house together. Or they worked in factories where they ride back and forth or lived together."

Sullender stresses the county is not out of the woods yet.

Sullender says, "Just heard this morning we had someone who tested positive said that early on they were very very very vigilant with all the things they were supposed to be doing and they thought it was over."

On the east side of Washington set up has begun on this weekend's Fourth of July celebrations. Sullender says as more events happen more cases in the county are inevitable.

Sullender explains, "It is worrisome but we know it's going to happen because the more and more people get out and do things then we are going to see more cases. We hope not to have any hot spots and we hope and pray we have no more deaths."

She says it comes down to the essentials...wash your hands...wear a mask...and social distance.

Sullender says, "It is the individual's responsibility. We can do all the education and training. But unfortunately, if somebody doesn't take it seriously. Doesn't do the social distancing. Doesn't wear the mask when they should then it's really hard to police that."