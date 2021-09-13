"It is real" - One local woman's message about the ER overcrowding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital announced just last week that they had 75 patients admitted with Covid-19 with 10 of them waiting for a bed.

Shawna Ladson commented on our Facebook page last Wednesday that her mother was admitted to Union Hospital for breathing complications and waited nearly two days for a room.

"It most definitely...it is real. The ER is full it's overwhelming," Ladson said.

Shawna Ladson's mother Lori Blevens starting feeling ill at the end of August.

Due to her social anxiety, she didn't seek help until early September.

On Friday, September 3rd, healthcare workers told Ladson's mother her lungs looked Covid-like.

They sent her home with an inhaler prescription and said they wouldn't be able to schedule an anti-body infusion for her until the following Tuesday.

"So then on Saturday, she woke up from a nap not being able to breathe...so she was taken by ambulance to Union at this time."

Ladson tells me that it was around 8 pm Saturday evening and that she didn't get a bed until Monday evening.

Although the wait for a room was long, Ladson said that Union Hospital immediately started treating her mother.

"If Union wouldn't have jumped on top of it and started treating her while she was in the ER, I really don't think she would be with us right now. "

Ladson has a message for all those who don't believe this is a legitimate, and dier issue.

"There's a lot of people saying it's not real and it is. It most definitely is. I'm not gonna argue with anybody on Facebook, or anywhere else. I have been there. I've lived it the past week and it is real. It most definitely is real."

Ladson urges everyone to be cautious and says she's afraid for the future of hospitals if we don't get a hold of it.

Health officials say the best way to avoid being admitted to the ER is to go get vaccinated because it could save you or a loved one's life.

You can get your vaccine at the drive-thru Covid-19 Vaccine and Test Clinic.

It's located at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.