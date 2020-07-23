VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Face masks, social distancing, sanitizer stations, and constant temperature checks are just a few things you'll see in schools come august.

"This has been in the making since honestly, we closed our doors in March," Eleni Miller, Chairperson of nursing for the Vigo County School Corporation said.

VCSC made this plan with a lot of help from teachers and staff, health officials, parents, and members of the community. That's why they need your help to implement the plan when school starts, August 11th.

"It's a pre-screening procedure. So, essentially parents or guardians will be required and expected to every day, prior to sending their student to school, whether you're driving them or sending them on the bus, go through a set of questions to ask yourself," Miller said.

Questions like, does my child have a fever? Or any COVID-19 symptoms? Have we been in close contact with someone who has been exposed to the virus? If you answer yes to any of these questions, the corporation asks you to keep your child home.

"We feel that by doing that at home that allows us to utilize our resources in a better way," she said.

VCSC has put more resources in place to help ensure safety. They are requiring masks if you are not social distancing. They've also put in an extra health room called the auxiliary health room.

This room will be for students who show any symptoms of COVI-19. The students will sit in this room, with a surgical mask until their parent or guardian can pick them up.

"That's the best way to prevent spread as much as we can here," Miller said.

They will also have the main health room. This is where students can go for any medications they may need or everyday bumps and bruises.

Schools will also be using contact tracing guidelines. Contact tracing is getting in touch with everyone a patient had close contact with. Close contact is unmasked, less than 6 feet, more than 15-minute interactions with someone who tests positive.

"If we have a positive student in a classroom we're hoping that the entire classroom doesn't have to quarantine because they will be following those mitigation procedures. They will be masked or social distanced," she said. "So, that way, we're hoping to eliminate the need to close and quarantine entire classrooms or schools."

Vigo County School Corporation has also taken away any incentives or punishments when it comes to attendance. They want everyone to know if you are sick it is okay to stay home.