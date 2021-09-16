"It is a brotherhood." 2nd Platoon of 101st Airborne Division reunite in Casey, Illinois

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Wednesday was a special night for many Vietnam veterans; some traveled quite a long distance to spend time with one another in Casey, Illinois.

Wednesday marked the 50th reunion of the 2nd Platoon of the 101st Airborne Division.

These men tell me their service and sacrifice have kept them united since the early 1970's when they fought in Vietnam.

Then about a decade later they started having reunions.

There have been 50 ever since.

There is nothing that would keep Ken Evenson, a machine gunner from the 2nd Platoon of the 101st Airborne Division, from seeing his brothers.

"I'm from northwest, North Dakota. It's about 1,400 some odd miles and I won't miss these things at all. I'll make that three-day drive anytime they want to do it, we're there!" said Evenson.

You read that right, 1,400 miles.

Members of the platoon came from Texas, Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania to name a few places.

They traveled all the way to the Wabash Valley.

Don Stephen was the lieutenant of the second platoon. He says this group, is family.

"It is a brotherhood. It's what it amounts to. A very close brotherhood" said Stephen.

26 members make up this brotherhood.

A few have died in recent years, but about 15 made it a point, to reunite in Casey, Illinois.

That moment they all come together again is one Stephen is ready for, well in advance.

"I can't wait, you know? I get anxious weeks before it comes. And I think most of them will tell you the same thing. So you know, it's like I'm seeing brothers for the first time," said Stephen.

"We went there, we stuck together and we got the job done," said Stephen.

The veterans say stories like these, are ones they plan on sharing for a long time.

"We tell the same war stories over and over and over again. It don't get stretched any, or it don't get decreased any by any stretch of the imagination either, but it's, it keeps, it's healthy for your mind," said Evenson.

If they ever need anything, a brother is there to pick them up along the way.

"We're just a phone call away. If anybody needs anything all they gotta do is call," said Stephen.

They told News 10 they have explored different locations for their reunions throughout the years.

A couple of times they even went to Washington D.C.

In the end, they always find themselves in Casey, Illinois.