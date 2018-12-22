Clear

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps Terre Haute families

Christmas came early for some families in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 6:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ryves Hall Youth Center was full of people and Christmas spirit Friday night. As lines of kids waited to see Santa and get their presents. 

"It's Christmas time! It's the time of Joy!" Xavier Chapman one of the volunteers said.

He said the kids there have a lot of fun.

Kids like Joey Allen. Joey said he's been coming to this Christmas party since he was a kid and before that his father came when he was a kid. 

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money," Joey said. 

This year though, he has a different idea for the toys he gets.

"I really don't play with toys much. I'm just doing it for my brother," he said. "So, my brother can get more for Christmas. I just asked for clothes for Christmas."  

He said it's all about making his little brother happy and helping out the family. 

"He's excited! He gets excited over little things," he said. 

Joey was just one of the hundreds of kids who were at Ryves Hall tonight.

All the toys, games and clothes were all donated and everything was free for the families.

Organizers and volunteers say they love doing this every year because they love to see the smile and joy on the kids' faces. 

To donate or volunteer you can head to their website here. 

