It happens every year and impacts many of us: Experts explain Seasonal Effective Disorder

Every year, many of us dread the shorter days and colder nights. Seasonal Affective Disorder, otherwise known as SAD, can take a toll on many of us but it especially impacts kids and young adults.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 8:37 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Every year, many of us dread the shorter days and colder nights. 

As the seasons change, we start to experience a change within ourselves.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, otherwise known as SAD, can take a toll on many of us but it especially impacts kids and young adults.

The disorder peaks in January and February.

Dr. Assad Mukhtar, a psychiatrist at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute describes a few of the symptoms.

"Heaviness in the arms and legs, frequent oversleeping, cravings for carbohydrates, and relationship problems...those are the things people have to notice," Mukhtar said.

For kids and young adults, the disorder can cause someone to miss class time. Even worse, without proper treatment, it has the ability to mask another version of depression. 

"Get the support you have within your family members, among your peers and co-workers. If the symptoms are too disturbing and impact your daily activities and functional impairment, you can come and seek out help, it's ok to seek out help," Mukhtar explained.

The disorder tends to go away as the seasons change.

