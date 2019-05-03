'It gave me suicidal thoughts, but I had to tell myself that wasn't the plan for my life,' A woman shares her battle with depression to help others understand mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- May is Mental Health Awareness month and it's dedicated to educating others and ending the stigma.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five adults in the U.S. lives with some sort of mental illness.

Stigmas are often linked to mental illness which can discourage someone from seeking help.

The fight to end these stigmas begin with hearing stories from individuals who have experienced mental illness first-hand.

News 10 spoke with Victoria McSwain on her uphill battle with depression.

She told us that on the outside she seems happy, but on the inside, she's the opposite.

"I'd be doing everyday normal things and I'd just get hit with a wave of emotion that would just stop me in my tracks and I wouldn't be able to do normal everyday things like brushing my teeth," said McSwain.

After she was diagnosed she realized people started to treat and see her differently.

"People were confused like you're happy you have depression...even my professor came up to me and said 'you seem to be doing fine in class, you interact, you're fine' and I'm like no actually I'm not," said McSwain.

News 10 spoke with Emily Owens, she is the executive director of child services for the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.

She explained how impactful it can be to only see someone as their condition or illness.

"We want to think about it as not he is depression or he has depression but he is someone who struggles with depressive symptoms or depression in itself. We use a people first or person-centered approach so to speak. So thinking of the person first, and then secondary thinking of the illness, the condition, or the disability. Many of us struggle with a disability or mental health issue and it's okay to reach out for help."

McSwain said while stigma is still very much an issue, she won't let her depression define who she is.

"I had to remind myself that depression is not me. I am not defined by depression," said McSwain.

McSwain hopes others can become more educated on the subject so that those who are struggling with mental illness, can feel as confident as she does.

"Some people go through life not ever experiencing any of this so it's good to have your eyes open to what is going on in the world to what people are actually dealing with," said McSwain.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there is always help available.

For more ways to find out how you can find that help, click here.