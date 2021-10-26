Clear

"It feels good..." Local Businesses See Economic Boost From ISU Homecoming

The return of Indiana State's Homecoming was not just a celebration for Sycamores. It also helped celebrate the return of some normalcy for local businesses after 2020.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 5:25 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 6:41 PM
Caitlin Hunt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- While Indiana State University's 2021 Homecoming is over, the economic effects of the festivities remain.

The big event was a revenue boost from a slow 2020.

Erica Free is the general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Terre Haute. With many events canceled, she said the hotel looked a lot different last year.

"It was obviously a slower time," Free said. "Less travel. Just slower in general."

But, ISU Homecoming weekend changed that. Free said the hotel has 109 rooms. All of those rooms were booked for both nights of Homecoming. The cause of this influx of people? Free said she thinks the cancelation of last year's homecoming played a big part in the number of people this year.

"I just really feel like this year there was just a different level of excitement in the community," she said. "Because people were just really ready to come back."

After a slow year, Free said she and the staff enjoy working at a hotel at full capacity.

"It feels good," she said of the return of big crowds. "The staff's happy. I think we operate when we are the busiest. I think that's when we are at our best."

When people travel, they need to eat. Local restaurants and bars received a large number of visitors during the weekend too.

Sonka's on Wabash was a frequent stop. Noelle Cress is one of the bar's managers. She said this past weekend's crowds were a welcome change after the pandemic.

"It was a huge uptick from what we've seen prior," she said.

While Cress said it wasn't the biggest homecoming crowd she's seen, she is happy to see the support from the event.

"Homecoming is one of the biggest days next to St. Patrick's Day for us," Cress said. "So, to have that back after the pandemic when revenue took a little bit of a hit. Just to have the support. I can't say enough."

