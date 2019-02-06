'We don't care if you're red or blue...' A State of the Union watch party took place on ISU's campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University's library is normally used to study, work on projects or hang out until your next class.

Tuesday night, one room was used for something a little different.

"We're going to be watching the President give his annual state of the union address," Abram Gagner, student coordinator for the American Democracy Project said. "Talking about it, tweeting about it and telling our friends."

It was put on by ISU's American Democracy Project. They called it the State of the Union tweet-up.

Around 50 students were at the event. All anticipating what the outcome was going to be.

"I watched the government shut down pretty closely. I know some of the big-ticket items that are here on the table that they discuss on a regular basis," Diamon Coleman, a student at ISU said. "I would say I've been looking forward to it."

After the State of the Union was delayed because of the shutdown, students are now wondering if after Tuesday night anything will change.

"It's just an odd time in American politics," Stephen Lamb, ISU student body president said. "If he doesn't deliver tonight I don't know if the government shuts down next week. I don't know if it stays open."

But, one thing on most students minds was how they were watching history unfold before them.

"We're definitely living in a time that's going to be written in the history books. Children are going to be taught about this in elementary schools several years from now. They're going to make documentaries about this time," Lamb said. "The world is going to look at this, this purity in American politics and History, like maybe an outlier, but maybe the new norm."

The student coordinator of tonight's tweet-up says the event was to get more college students to know more and be more involved in the country's politics and policy-making.