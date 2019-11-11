It doesn't have to be Veterans Day to honor veterans - Veterans Memorial Museum in Vigo County open all year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It doesn't have to be Veterans Day to pay tribute to those who fought for our country.

The Veterans Memorial Museum in Vigo County is open weekly for you to pay your respects.

On Monday - the museum celebrated seven years of being open. It is filled with war and military memorabilia the owner, Brian Mundell has collected over the years.

You will find uniforms, flags, and documents.

Mundell told us as time went on, they decided Terre Haute needed something to honor veterans year-round.

"Hopefully people like me, non-veterans, will always appreciate the service and sacrifice of our veterans," Mundell said.

The museum is open on Saturdays from noon to 4:00. It's located on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

You can also set up an appointment to visit the museum. Just visit their Facebook page or call 812-208-1396.