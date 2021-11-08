"It does not discriminate. It is not political" - Illinois woman speaks out about 118 day COVID hospital stay

BRIDGEPORT, IL. (WTHI) - Some people experience all of the COVID symptoms, and some people --none at all.

Jamie Johnson of Bridgeport, Illinois was not so lucky.

In fact, she can't even believe she is still alive to tell her story.

41-years-old, no underlying health issues, a woman who worked out 5 times a week -- Jamie Johnson is not your typical near death COVID patient.

"It does not discriminate. It is not political."

Just two days before she was set to get her vaccine, Johnson found out she was COVID positive.

She could have never foreseen what was to come next.

Now, more than six-months, and several hospitals later...Johnson's life has changed forever.

"I've never been diabetic, but because I was on so many steroids it caused my sugar to go crazy...so I was on medication for that. All IV. I had a PICC line, a heartline, the ECMO lines, two different IVs, and on top of that -- I had a rectal tube and a catheter."

Johnson is the mother of a 5-year-old and an 11-year-old.

She was separated from them for 118 days.

Although, Johnson is back home with her children...she says life is not the same as it once was.

Due to elevated stress levels, she has lost all her hair, and her fingers on her right hand are paralyzed.

"Can't walk correctly because I laid in bed for so long. My feet won't go down so I walk on my tippy toes everywhere I go."

News 10 spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Anwer Jaffri over the phone.

He tells us, Johnson is experiencing "post-COVID complications."

He says that the extent of her condition is not common, but it is possible.

Dr. Jaffri tells us it is a wonder that she survived.

Now, Johnson is focused on turning this tragedy...into a testimony.

"I said when I finally come out of everything, and I finally knew what had happened that God was using me. That he wanted me to get my message out."

Both Johnson and Dr. Jaffri recommend that anyone who can get the vaccine get it, and as soon as possible.