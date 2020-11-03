It could take a while to get results in the Presidential election - here's why

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's possible tallying results in the election could take a while. Here's a look at how some of the night will play out.

The first polls close at 6:00 pm eastern time in most of Indiana and Kentucky. The last polls in the country will close at 1:00 am eastern time, in Alaska.

In some states, ballot counting started on Tuesday, but 28 states allowed counting to start before election day.

CBS News points out the tallying in many states will extend beyond election night, which has always been true.

Experts say fewer Republicans than Democrats voted by mail. That means one candidate could be up in a state earlier in the night, and then the other candidate could overtake the race as in-person votes are counted.