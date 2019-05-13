Clear

"It changes you. You're a different person." Breast cancer survivor speaks out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On Saturday, hundreds of people in the Wabash Valley will take their jeeps for a spin. It's the 3rd Annual 'Going Topless for P.I.N.K' ride. The event helps raise awareness for breast cancer. 

Angie Wright is a fighter and now a survivor. 

"It changes you," Wright said. "You're a different person. It's a very emotional roller coaster ride."

Last summer, Wright's life turned upside down. She was called back after her regular, yearly mammogram. Biopsies found cancer in her left breast.

"I just kept fighting, kept my head up, and told myself I'll get through it," Wright said. 

And, Wright fought. She underwent surgery and radiation. Wright says she turned to faith, family, and the community for help dealing with the difficult side effects. 

She turned to the group for other women with cancer called P.I.N.K. The organization lifted some of her financial stress, helping Wright pay off several medical bills. But, it also gave her the emotional support she said she needed. 

"I didn't know until I was diagnosed how many wonderful organizations that are out there to help people like me," she added.

Today, Wright can go back to the life she once had. That's because she's cancer-free. 

"It's amazing," Wright smiled. "I was given a second chance at life."

More than 300 jeeps have registered to participate on Saturday. But, organizers want to make that number even bigger. This year, the goal is to hit the 500 mark. 

The group will also hold a jeep show on Friday, May 17. Both events will take place at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

All proceeds raised go directly to P.I.N.K of Terre Haute, a breast cancer support group. 

For more information on 'Going Topless for P.I.N.K run', click here

