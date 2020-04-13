Terre Haute firefighter dies with COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Across the country, schools are canceling graduation ceremonies.

But there's one physician assistant giving unused gowns a new purpose.

Than Moore, is the founder of Gowns4Good, a project turning gowns into personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Although it's fairly new to the world, it's already making major strides in the fight against COVID-19.

Thousands of graduation gowns have been donated, with half a dozen coming from Indiana.

"Graduation gowns are going unused and what a better thought than to take those gowns either current graduations or the ones collecting dust in everyone's closets and donate them to be a protective barrier for all these health care workers that are out there without the necessary PPE," said Moore.

Moore is encouraging others across the world to get involved with the donations.

"There something more that we can do and we found that this is something from folks being at home if they have gowns can be very easy and have a huge impact on the healthcare workers."

