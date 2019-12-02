Issues regarding leadership at Bethesda Cemetery continue

WEST TERRE HAUTE, (WTHI)-- Many are voicing their concerns, again, regarding leadership with Bethesda Cemetery.

Mike Grayless, who is the newly elected president of the cemetery, said he and his board plan to file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office.

That's in reference to how former president Bill McClain has and continues to conduct business at the cemetery.

Grayless said McClain refuses to hand over the books.

Those books keep all the records.

That includes deeds, plot numbers, who's buried where and more.

Legally, Grayless said he can't make any changes without those records.

Now many of you continue to reach out to us with your concerns.

Those include the lack of up-keep at the property, destroyed headstones and missing decorations.

Grayless told us this is simply not acceptable.

"We're just as frustrated as the rest of the public. Our family members are buried out there and it's frustrating. somebody may have just put those flowers on there yesterday and you're pulling them off that's wrong," said Grayless.

This is a story we will continue to keep you updated on.