Isolation among the elderly during the holiday season may affect your loved one’s mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in many family’s Thanksgiving plans. Even though this is recommended by the CDC in the name of protecting those most vulnerable to the virus, it without a doubt has an impact on the elderly population’s mental health.

“This is one of those topics that doesn’t get enough attention in the midst of COVID-19, but isolation can be debilitating,” Chief Clinical Officer at the Hamilton Center Mark Collins told News 10.

Collins says the geriatric population is often the most overlooked when it comes to mental health. This population is already most at risk for COVID-19, and now they are the ones being told to isolate during a time meant to be spent with their families. Collins says this isolation can certainly have an effect on their mental health.

“When you have nothing else going on and no one else around, you’re left to your thoughts,” Collins explained, “It’s creating this excessive worry. ‘Oh my gosh what if I get COVID-19? I’m trying to be safe, but am I ever going to see my family again? When is this going to be normal? When am I going to be able to get out and do something?’ This leads to agitation and fear.”

Collins says all of this can lead to a recipe for depression or anxiety. He says nothing can replace the face to face contact you have with the people you love, but there are some things you at home can do to help.

“Emphasize frequent contact. That’s by virtual contact with zoom and the other platforms,” Collins said, “This includes phone calls and increasing the amount you contact those people. Let’s say you touch base every week with your parents. Now you need to touch base daily. ‘Hey, I’m thinking about you, what's going on? How are you doing?’”

Collins says there are resources at the Hamilton Center and other agencies across the Valley to help out during this holiday season.