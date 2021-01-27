Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

A new bill headed to the Senate floor could impact Hoosiers across the state.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: Anissa Claiborne

On Monday afternoon, Senate Bill 389 was passed by the Senate Environmental Affairs Committee and is now headed to the Indiana Senate floor.
This bill would take what some might call "protection" away from isolated wetlands across Indiana and give developers more freedom.

Currently, if people want to build on a wetland, there are a series of steps and regulations they must follow. If this bill is passed, builders and developers will no longer need a permit from the state to work on a property with isolated wetlands.
Rick Wajda, the CEO of the Indiana Builders Association, said the association supports the bill. According to Wajda, the bill makes things much easier for builders and developers.

"We've heard a lot of feedback from builders and developers across the state that had had some challenges with working with isolated wetlands. So, they saw this as something that they had an interest in and that's something that we should support as an industry," said Wajda.

Wajda also said if SB 389 is passed, Hoosier homebuyers will save money.

"Builders and developers that build houses for Hoosier home buyers have to pass along those regulatory costs to homeowners. That's no sticks and that's no bricks or any other products that go into the house. That's government regulations from the federal state and local level," explained Wajda.

Those against the bill say it could have negative effects on the environment.
Cliff Chapman, the Executive Director for the Central Indiana Land Trust said SB 389 could decrease access to drinking water for Hoosiers and create flooding.

"Sort of think of it like a bathtub. It's not connected to a river or a stream, your bathtub fills up like a basin and you have a drain just open a little bit and it slowly goes down. You can fill it up fast but it will slowly go down. What SB 389 would do is allow somebody to stick a piece of plywood over the tub and just let all of the water run onto the floor," explained Chapman.

According to Chapman, those types of problems could end up costing Hoosiers more money down the road.

To stop this bill from being approved, the Central Indiana Land Trust has reached out to its members and encouraged them to contact their local leaders. He said they have never taken those steps before.

"We've never done this in 31 years and this is such a horrible piece of legislation and it would be so bad for everybody in the state that we felt like [we needed to do it] for the first time," said Chapman.

We will continue to monitor SB 389 and bring you the latest developments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Paris
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Afternoon Snowfall
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

AT&T upgrades service in Greene County

Image

January is National Mentor Month

Image

This week is school choice week

Image

Brazil Mayor Wyndham gives state of the city address

Image

Graduation rates on the rise in Vigo County

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

Wednesday: Partly sunny early, snow showers. High: 31

Image

MBB SIU vs ISU

Image

West Vigo vs Terre Haute North Boys Bball

Image

Lease agreement approved to turn former Sears into vaccination site

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1108430

Reported Deaths: 20853
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4472959280
DuPage713231179
Will60159896
Lake55096932
Kane47475713
Winnebago26895421
Madison25542487
St. Clair23211457
McHenry22372260
Champaign16003107
Peoria15571256
Sangamon14996247
McLean13653174
Tazewell12393254
Rock Island12252310
Kankakee11760188
Kendall1008783
LaSalle9834250
Macon9023183
Vermilion7842118
DeKalb770696
Adams7597131
Williamson6396119
Boone566480
Whiteside5458176
Clinton520887
Coles481286
Ogle474574
Knox4718148
Grundy457354
Effingham437273
Jackson432270
Henry413578
Marion4115113
Macoupin405698
Franklin396072
Livingston382871
Randolph380478
Monroe372071
Stephenson365477
Jefferson3579106
Woodford336570
Morgan333093
Logan319060
Montgomery317458
Lee315676
Bureau306885
Christian306779
Fayette297653
Perry280063
Iroquois264658
Fulton264550
Jersey231762
Lawrence220731
McDonough220051
Saline210155
Douglas206434
Union204732
Shelby202835
Crawford184937
Cass180131
Bond178926
Pike161448
Warren160545
Richland157846
Hancock156336
Wayne155643
Clark154634
Jo Daviess153425
Washington150426
Edgar149553
Carroll148333
White142433
Moultrie142028
Ford141251
Clay134941
Greene128943
Johnson126515
Wabash123215
Mason120241
Piatt119818
De Witt119629
Mercer119431
Cumberland112027
Massac107433
Jasper106815
Menard92410
Hamilton73317
Marshall71315
Schuyler65417
Brown62612
Pulaski6253
Stark50120
Edwards4859
Henderson47016
Calhoun4515
Scott4131
Alexander4078
Gallatin4024
Putnam3633
Hardin3139
Pope2583
Unassigned1130
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 614946

Reported Deaths: 9807
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion849231342
Lake45784693
Allen33103560
Hamilton29752316
St. Joseph27572383
Elkhart24496346
Vanderburgh19679255
Tippecanoe18150144
Johnson15234296
Porter14970172
Hendricks14550253
Madison11071223
Clark10852145
Vigo10819185
Monroe9496115
Delaware9193136
LaPorte9173164
Howard8325148
Kosciusko811485
Warrick683399
Hancock6783106
Bartholomew6659100
Floyd6522113
Wayne6194164
Grant6050118
Dubois559081
Boone557968
Morgan551996
Henry512365
Marshall507884
Dearborn488745
Cass487864
Noble476159
Jackson428747
Shelby423381
Lawrence395180
Clinton375845
Gibson375560
Harrison354046
DeKalb351365
Montgomery349754
Knox337839
Miami325244
Steuben315846
Whitley313126
Wabash306951
Adams303636
Ripley301646
Putnam299152
Huntington295760
Jasper293035
White275943
Daviess271776
Jefferson267738
Decatur249983
Fayette249949
Greene242763
Posey241828
Wells237551
LaGrange230363
Scott227939
Clay225032
Randolph215848
Jennings200937
Spencer193622
Sullivan193633
Washington189023
Fountain185227
Starke177044
Jay168723
Owen168338
Fulton165430
Orange161035
Carroll160616
Rush156418
Perry156129
Vermillion150034
Franklin149933
Tipton134433
Parke13098
Pike118826
Blackford112023
Pulaski97937
Newton92621
Brown88835
Benton87110
Crawford8099
Martin75013
Warren6867
Switzerland6695
Union6297
Ohio4967
Unassigned0375