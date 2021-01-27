Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

On Monday afternoon, Senate Bill 389 was passed by the Senate Environmental Affairs Committee and is now headed to the Indiana Senate floor.

This bill would take what some might call "protection" away from isolated wetlands across Indiana and give developers more freedom.

Currently, if people want to build on a wetland, there are a series of steps and regulations they must follow. If this bill is passed, builders and developers will no longer need a permit from the state to work on a property with isolated wetlands.

Rick Wajda, the CEO of the Indiana Builders Association, said the association supports the bill. According to Wajda, the bill makes things much easier for builders and developers.

"We've heard a lot of feedback from builders and developers across the state that had had some challenges with working with isolated wetlands. So, they saw this as something that they had an interest in and that's something that we should support as an industry," said Wajda.

Wajda also said if SB 389 is passed, Hoosier homebuyers will save money.

"Builders and developers that build houses for Hoosier home buyers have to pass along those regulatory costs to homeowners. That's no sticks and that's no bricks or any other products that go into the house. That's government regulations from the federal state and local level," explained Wajda.

Those against the bill say it could have negative effects on the environment.

Cliff Chapman, the Executive Director for the Central Indiana Land Trust said SB 389 could decrease access to drinking water for Hoosiers and create flooding.

"Sort of think of it like a bathtub. It's not connected to a river or a stream, your bathtub fills up like a basin and you have a drain just open a little bit and it slowly goes down. You can fill it up fast but it will slowly go down. What SB 389 would do is allow somebody to stick a piece of plywood over the tub and just let all of the water run onto the floor," explained Chapman.

According to Chapman, those types of problems could end up costing Hoosiers more money down the road.

To stop this bill from being approved, the Central Indiana Land Trust has reached out to its members and encouraged them to contact their local leaders. He said they have never taken those steps before.

"We've never done this in 31 years and this is such a horrible piece of legislation and it would be so bad for everybody in the state that we felt like [we needed to do it] for the first time," said Chapman.

We will continue to monitor SB 389 and bring you the latest developments.