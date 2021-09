TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Community members can make sure their kids are riding safely in the car.

Saturday, September 25th, Union Health will be checking car seats.

They will be doing so from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Medical Office Building parking lot. That is located at 1429 N. 6th Street in Terre Haute.

Professionals will be checking recalls, proper installation, and strap placement. This is open to all ages, all seat styles, and all vehicle models.