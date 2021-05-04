Is your home prepared for severe weather?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Your home's resilience is what protects your family and minimizes damage during severe weather. One resilience-building expert News 10 spoke to said there are parts of your home that need extra support.

"Codes have been set to a really low level.," "Also, consumers have never been told what they should be asking for," explained resilience-building expert, Aris Papadopoulos,

Papadopoulos is also the Founder of the Resilience Action Fund, a non-profit that brings awareness to building resilience in homes against natural disasters. https://www.buildingresilient.com/

Papadopoulos explained that most homes are built to sustain 115 MPH winds at most, but it's important to go above code when it comes to your home.

"Strengthening the roof and reinforcing the garage door is the first thing that I would recommend. And obviously, if you're replacing a roof, ask for a roof that is rated for at least 135 mph wind and ask for a garage door with the same rating," he said.

According to Papadopoulos, you could also get metal roofing clips between your roof and wall studs that will keep your roof firmly in place. He said if you're looking to make changes to your home, a good place to start would be here. https://fortifiedhome.org/

One common misconception is that newer homes are safer.

However, that's not always the case.

"Some of the homes that we built in the 30s and 40s are stronger than homes that we built in the 60s, 70s, and 80s because we started...I'd say, cheapening things," explained Papadopoulos.

He expresed it's important that homeowners be their own "resilience detective," to protect their homes and family.