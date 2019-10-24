Is there a bed bug infestation at Terre Haute North? We asked school officials - here's what they told us

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received several reports of bed bugs at a Vigo County high school.

Several parents have reached out to us with concerns about an infestation at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

We reached out to the Vigo County School Corporation for more information.

VCSC communication director Bill Riley told us they received a report over a week ago. When they checked it out he says they found one bed bug at the school.

He said they used a special protocol they have in place when they find a bed bug to stop any spread.

Riley said during a check earlier this week, they did not find any more of the bugs.