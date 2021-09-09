Is the grass in your lawn turning brown? This pest may be the culprit.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If your lawn is turning brown or has patches of dead grass, dry weather may not be to blame.

Armyworms have invaded much of the Midwest, and they have an appetite for turfgrass.

Andrew Bowman owns a lawn care company in Brazil.

He told News 10 this year has been one of the worst for the pests.

"We've been in business for 34 years. We've never seen an outbreak like this before," he said.

Armyworms are the larval stage of a type of moth usually found farther south.

This year, they've made their way to the Midwest, and the armyworm has one main activity.

"It likes to feed, and what we're seeing right now is it's feeding like crazy," Bowman said.

Armyworms get their name because they arrive in masses and eat quickly, chewing through yards in as little as overnight.

Bowman agreed the damage doesn't look good but said the grass should be okay.

"The armyworm isn't killing the entire grass plant itself. It's just mowing it down. So the plant is alive underneath the soil surface," he explained.

He says watering damaged lawns every other day, applying fall fertilizer, and not disturbing the soil are the best steps to recovery.

As far as insecticides go, "at this point, it's not really necessary. Once the worm is big enough to start feeding, insecticides are not really effective," Bowman said.

There's some good news.

The armyworm won't be around much longer.

"It does not like our climate, but it doesn't know it yet, so it will not over-winter here in the Wabash Valley, Bowman said.

Bowman told News 10 the first frost will get rid of armyworms, but he said even consistent nights in the 50s will slow them down.