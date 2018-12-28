Is the Honey Creek Mall for sale? Signs signs it might be

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working on developing news.

It involves what could be the sale of the Honey Creek Mall property.

As you know, several stores have left the mall, the recent announcement coming from The Dress Barn.

It has led many to question the mall's future.

Recently, News 10 became aware of an article from the group 'Commercial Real Estate Direct.'

The article said Honey Creek Mall's owners, CBL Associates have put it on the market.

We began investigating.

We came across a memorandum.

It appears to be a marketing brochure from the real estate company Newmark Knight Frank.

It says the group has been 'exclusively retained to market to qualified investors the opportunity to acquire Honey Creek Mall.'

News 10 reached out to the executive managing director from that group.

In an email he did make reference to a sale, saying:

"I, nor any of my colleagues, am able to comment on the status of the sale at this time."

We reached out to CBL Associates.

Their reps told us "We're unable to comment on rumors or speculative transactions, but we will continue to explore every option that will ensure a successful future for the property."

We will continue to bring you any developments we learn as they become available.