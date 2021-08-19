Is it too early to start talking about next summer? Not in Sullivan - here's why

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer may be near its end, but one local city is already breaking ground on something for next summer.

The City of Sullivan hosted a groundbreaking for its new pool project. People in Sullivan got together and celebrated while also raising funds for more fun summers to come.

Town leaders told us the old town pool lasted double its intended lifespan. They went on to say having a new pool is a huge milestone for the community.

The Sullivan County Community Foundation is currently accepting donations.

