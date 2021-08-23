Is it allergies or COVID-19? Here's a chart from the state to help identify symptoms

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many of us are dealing with seasonal allergies. You might be wondering if cough or headache is seasonal allergies or possibly COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health is working to help you understand the differences.

They created the following chart to help sort it all out:

By looking at the chart, you can likely tell there's a lot of overlap between the two.

Health officials urge you to get tested for the virus. Many places require appoints. To learn how to schedule those, click here for Indiana and here for Illinois.