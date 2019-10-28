Is it a haunted house or a great big hoax? Former owners of Vermillion County home speak out against spooky claims

EUGENE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some say a home in Eugene, Indiana is the most 'evil house in North America.'
That claim has received the attention of national television stations and movie producers.
But the home's former owners say it is all a hoax.
Coming up on News 10 at 6:00, Patrece Dayton will take you to Vermillion County to a house called 'Willow's Weep' and tell you why the family says it is all made up.
