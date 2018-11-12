Is a new jail the only solution? Other counties look at bail options

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's perhaps the biggest topic right now in Vigo County. Leaders and the public are locked into solving the jail overcrowding problem. Building a new jail seems to be the most likely solution, but some believe it shouldn't be the only one.

Joshua Pennell has a pretty strong opinion.

"I was forced to sit for seven days. I was contesting the charges. Within three days, I lost my job," Pennell said.

He requested we not divulge details of his case. However, we can tell you he pleaded guilty but did not get a prison sentence for his charges. He believes he was into jail, only because he couldn't afford bail.

"I was given a 10 thousand bond with 10 percent. Even with that 10 percent, $1,000 is the difference between having a home or not," Pennell said.

He believed he was taking up space, and causing overcrowding. That's why he wants the county to change how it handles bail.

News 10 learned of other counties that were considering just that. We found leaders in Indianapolis who said their jail is also fighting a big overcrowding problem, but they're planning on using bail to fight that issue.

Lena Hackett is with a company called Community Solutions in Indy. She describes her role as the connection between Marion County criminal justice groups and the public.

"I think the way Marion County started was simply a call. Just starting with that phone call and that conversation with them about what would it take," Hackett said.

She's referring to a call with the group, The Bail Project. It's a nationwide non-profit. Here's how it works. Counties reach out to sign up for its services. Donors give money to a fund. Individual counties use that money to pay bail for some people with low level, non-violent charges.

Those people are selected by a group of local county workers. Once bail is paid for, the group works to help those bailed out with other needs like transportation, drug counseling etc. This all comes at no cost to the taxpayer. Hackett also says it keeps folks out of jail who many believe don't need to be there.

"You work with someone. You become reasonably convinced they're going to show back up for their court date, pay their bond, help them with support services until their court date, and then they're good," Hackett said.

Hackett said several other counties nationwide are using The Bail Project. She said 95-98 percent of those bailed out return for their court dates. She also said Marion County expects to go full throttle with the program in December.

Meanwhile, News 10 found well over 90 percent of Vigo County inmates are waiting on a trial. We checked with commissioners to see if The Bail Project could be useful to them.

"I think this would be a great program for our criminal justice committee to look at," Vigo County Commissioner Judy Anderson said.

Anderson said she's very aware of The Bail Project. In fact, she wants Vigo County to look into it, even after building a new jail.

"We wouldn't be here today if we'd of had these programs in place 20 years ago when expanded the current jail," Anderson said.

Meanwhile, Pennell is glad just to hear bail reform in any capacity could be on the table.

"I think it's as simple as having a conversation about it. I think a lot of people just kick the can down the road on a lot of issues," Pennell said.