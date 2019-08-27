Is Summer Really Ending?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've heard the storm team talking about the cooler than average temperatures over the past few weeks.

This has made many of you ask if summer is really over and if fall is just around the corner.

Storm Team 10 looks at the Climate Prediction Center.

We looked at the one month and three-month outlooks.

The one-month outlook is showing that as far as our temperatures go, we have equal chances to see below, at, or above-average temperatures.

The three-month outlook is the one that's different.

Over the next three months, it is saying the entire United States is looking like it could be above average.

What this means is, we will get our fall season, but summer definitely isn't over yet.