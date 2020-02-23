Irish Dash to support educational field trip for St. Patrick school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local elementary school is gearing up for an annual event.

St. Patrick School in Terre Haute is hosting its Irish Dash in just a few weeks. It's a 5k run and walk. There's also a 1 mile fun run.

This is the 17th year for the event.

All money from this run will help fund the 7th grade trip to Washington D.C. Students will get to learn about history and government. Students ask that you do anything you can to help them make the trip!

"It's important to us and hopefully other people that we get to experience something that not most everybody gets to," student Alex Barrett said.

The Irish Dash is Saturday, March 14 at 9 A.M. There is a $20 fee which includes food, a shirt, and door prizes.

You can sponsor the race or run. Find the forms here.