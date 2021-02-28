Irish Dash deadline approaching

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lucky holiday tradition will go on this year and organizers say an important deadline is tomorrow.

It's the Irish Dash in Terre Haute.

Saint Patrick school hosts the annual run.

This year, organizers say they are taking COVID-19 precautions in the form of social distancing and masking.

Money raised from the race benefits the students!

Saint Patrick student Ella Lowe says, "We get to raise money for our Washington, D.C. trip next summer."

The 18th annual Irish Dash is happening Saturday, March 13th.

Registration is 20-dollars.

The event includes a 5-k race, 5-k walk, and 1-mile fun run.

Now here is that important deadline, you have to register online by Monday if you want to be sure you get a race t-shirt.

https://www.saintpat.school/irish-dash