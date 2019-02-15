Knox County Poor Farm may soon get new life

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Poor Farm has been standing since the late 1800s. County officials hope grant funding can make significant improvements.

Knox County commissioner Trent Hinkle says, "If we don't do this, nothing is going to happen to it. If the commissioners don't take this on and make this happen no one else can."

One investor seems to disagree. Adam Kimmel is a historical preservationist from Pennsylvania. Recently Kimmel posted a video on social media addressing the building.

In the video, Kimmel says, "I'm speaking directly to the residents of Vincennes Indiana and the surrounding areas. For the last six months, I have been negotiating with your commissioners on a historic icon."

News 10 spoke with Kimmel via Skype. He says he has big plans for the poor farm.

Kimmel explains, "Basically the best way to look at it is a living museum. Turn it into a time capsule and capture the turn of the century and allow people to experience that."

Kimmel says he has been working with the county for months. His plan is to invest his money to make the needed repairs.

Kimmel says, "What I'm telling them is, you give me this today and we're in there with a group. We're working on it."

However, Hinkle says it is important for the county to fix the facility first.

Hinkle explains, "To me, once we get the building cleaned up and fixed on the outside. Then we can really start trying to sell it or shop it out."