Investment firm plans to buy Terre Haute plant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A private investment firm has entered an agreement to buy PolyOne in Terre Haute.
SK Capital plans to take over part of PolyOne's business.
The Terre Haute location is one of 12 locations involved.
PolyOne is a world-wide company that makes materials used to make things like plastic.
SK Capital agreed to buy the locations for $775 million in cash.
The sale won't be finalized until later this month.
Until then, officials say the plants will continue to operate as normal.
