Investigators work to determine the cause of southern Vigo County business fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire investigators are still looking into what caused a business fire in Vigo County.

It happened on Wednesday evening at ReConserve on Harlan Drive. The business makes animal food.

On Thursday, the debris was still smoldering as firefighters worked to put out hot spots.

Firefighters told us they could see smoke from their firehouse. When they arrived on the scene, flames had totally taken over.

The fire destroyed the building.

"It's just a big loss to this business and the community. They're going to have to clean this up...which is going to take some money to do that, and then to get back to full operations," Josh Sittler, from the Honey Creek Fire Department said.