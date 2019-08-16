Investigators use cadaver dog to search Terre Haute warehouse fire site after reports of a homeless person living inside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators say newly released surveillance video shows two juveniles right before and then again after they set fire to a Terre Haute warehouse.

News 10 spoke with arson investigator Norm Loudermilk on Friday, as he cleared up the confusion concerning multiple fires at the facility.

Authorities say the former Fibre Box plant, located at 1702 Maple Avenue was set on fire around 7:30 last Sunday evening.

On Friday, News 10 learned cadaver dogs were used to search the warehouse.

Investigators say a homeless person was reportedly living inside the building at the time of the fire.

Emergency responders say they did not locate anyone during that search.

Since then, firefighters have also had to battle hotspots and rekindles.

Some have called our newsroom thinking another fire has been set.

Loudermilk told us that is not the case.

"What happened is when that fire occurred, the fire was almost like in an oven and it got so hot that the roof collapsed and it pancaked into layers and layers of building material and roofing material and so those things are obviously highly flammable, highly combustible. So, once it started burning, it's difficult to put it out," Loudermilk said.

As for the juveniles involved, Loudermilk says surveillance video captured the two riding their bicycles to the warehouse before the fire and then leaving after it started.

Both juveniles were arrested and have been to juvenile court.

Due to their ages, their identities and files are not public.