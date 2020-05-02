NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators will use dental records to identify a body recovered from the Wabash River Thursday.
According to the Vermillion County sheriff, crews were searching the river north of Newport, Indiana when they discovered a body. They had been searching for a missing Perrysville woman.
LINK | OFFICIALS CONTINUE THE SEARCH FOR MISSING VERMILLION COUNTY WOMAN, USING A DRONE TEAM AND SONAR
An autopsy was conducted Friday. The sheriff says the results show the person drowned. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play. They expect to identify the person Monday after reviewing dental records.
Related Content
- Investigators to use dental records to identify body recovered from river
- Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton
- UPDATE: Body found in Wabash River in Clinton identified
- Body found in Wabash river
- Flight data recorder recovered from plane that slid into Florida river, NTSB says
- Man identified; Events leading up to body found in Wabash River
- Police release identity on body found in river
- Police identify victim in Linton murder investigation
- Terre Haute police looking into dead body investigation
- Death investigation underway after dead body found at Oblong Park