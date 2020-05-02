Investigators to use dental records to identify body recovered from river

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators will use dental records to identify a body recovered from the Wabash River Thursday.

According to the Vermillion County sheriff, crews were searching the river north of Newport, Indiana when they discovered a body. They had been searching for a missing Perrysville woman.

An autopsy was conducted Friday. The sheriff says the results show the person drowned. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play. They expect to identify the person Monday after reviewing dental records.