Investigators say Brazil man molested two minors

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil Indiana man is in jail after investigators say he molested two girls. According to Indiana State Police, Matthew Pugh was arrested Saturday morning.
The investigation started with Sullivan city police and led to an arrest warrant in late December.
State police arrest Pugh.
Investigators say he molested two girls under the age of 14.
He is being held in the Sullivan county jail.
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 9:18 PM
