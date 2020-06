VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) Fire investigators want any information you may have about a Vincennes house fire.

It happened on Sunday on Broadway street.

Two firefighters were hurt while trying to put out the fire.

State and local investigators say someone intentionally set the fire and now, they're looking for the person or people responsible.

If you have information call the Indiana Arson Hotline 1-800-382-4628.

You could receive money for information leading to an arrest.