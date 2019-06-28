Investigators in Greene County say death investigation involving Dustin Abel was in self-defense

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on a death investigation out of Greene County.

According to the Greene County Prosecutor, self-defense led to the death of 32-year-old Dustin Abel.

It happened at a home in Owensburg, Indiana on April 30.

According to officials, Stanley Jacob called 9-1-1 and said his niece, Julia Sowders shot Abel.

Abel was pronounced dead on the scene, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Jacob and Sowders remained on the scene and fully cooperated with investigators.

Investigators say Sowders made previous complaints against Abel's behavior toward her.

The two recently ended a relationship.

Abel reportedly was physically violent with her before the break-up.

He was under investigation for a number of different offenses.

On the morning Abel was shot, he reportedly showed up uninvited to Sowders' home.

According to the report, Abel pushed his way past Jacob to enter the home, when Sowders pointed a loaded 12 gauge shotgun at Abel and told him repeatedly he wasn't coming inside.

Abel reportedly started acting erratically, waving his arms and yelling as he tried to enter the house.

Investigators say Sowders fired one round for the shotgun, hitting Abel, killing him.

A toxicology report shows Abel had marijuana and meth in his system.

After wrapping up the investigation, investigators determined Sowders was justified in shooting Abel, in order to protect herself from serious bodily injury...and to prevent his unlawful entry into her home.