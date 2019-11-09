Investigators identify man who died after causing disturbance

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Investigators have released the name of the man who died after causing a disturbance Thursday in Rosedale, Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, 57-year-old Douglas McIntosh of Newport, Indiana is the man who died. An autopsy was performed but the official cause of death will not be released until toxicology results are in and the autopsy is reviewed.

The investigation started Thursday afternoon at the Rose Valley apartment complex. Police say McIntosh was mentally unstable and causing a disturbance. When he was detained, police say McIntosh went into physical distress.

Officers immediately provided first aid but McIntosh died.

Police say his family has been notified.