Investigators continue to investigate 40-year old unsolved Sullivan County murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been 40 years since the murder of a local woman, and investigators are still looking for answers.

Sarah 'Jeanette' Benson was murdered on January 2, 1981.

She had just returned home in Farmersburg and was surprised by an intruder.

Neighbors described seeing a blue sedan parked in her driveway. One of them reported seeing a man getting out of the car and knocking on the door.

Police have tracked many leads over the years, but they haven't been able to find enough information for an arrest.

Police say the killer would likely be in their 50s.

If you have any information, call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office or Indiana State Police.