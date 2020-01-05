Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Investigators continue to search for cause of Saturday night house fire in Dugger

We spoke with a family member of the people who live here. She said the family was out of town when the fire started Saturday night.

Posted: Jan 5, 2020 9:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a house fire in Dugger Saturday night.

We spoke with a family member of the people who live here.

She said the family was out of town when the fire started.

This home is along 800 East.

Areas of the house were still burning and smoke was still rising from the home Sunday afternoon.

We're told pets were inside the house, but they got out unharmed.

Investigators are still working, but we're told the fire may have started in the basement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Clear & Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing of the Wabash River

Image

Pfaff focusing on healthcare and education

Image

Scammers pose as Duke Energy employees

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Winter Bridal Showcase

Image

First Farmers Market of the new year

Image

FIRST Robotics Competition kickoff

Image

Sheriff voices concern after first year

Image

1981 cold case murder investigation

Image

4 come out for anti-war protest in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans