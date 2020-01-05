Investigators continue to search for cause of Saturday night house fire in Dugger

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a house fire in Dugger Saturday night.
We spoke with a family member of the people who live here.
She said the family was out of town when the fire started.
This home is along 800 East.
Areas of the house were still burning and smoke was still rising from the home Sunday afternoon.
We're told pets were inside the house, but they got out unharmed.
Investigators are still working, but we're told the fire may have started in the basement.
