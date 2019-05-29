SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators in Sullivan County continue their search for a missing woman.
61-year-old Patricia Dorsett was last seen with friends one week ago, just north of Dugger.
If you have any infomration on Dorsett's location, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Related Content
- Investigators continue their search for Sullivan County woman
- Progress continues on new Sullivan County firehouse
- Death investigation underway in Sullivan County
- Homicide investigation underway in eastern Sullivan County
- LOCATED: Police find missing Sullivan County woman
- Five years later, Sullivan County police continue to search for missing man
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Sullivan County Road Closure
- Paths to Progress continues in Sullivan
- Tractor stolen in Sullivan County
Scroll for more content...