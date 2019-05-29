Clear
Investigators continue their search for Sullivan County woman

Investigators in Sullivan County continue their search for a missing woman.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators in Sullivan County continue their search for a missing woman.

61-year-old Patricia Dorsett was last seen with friends one week ago, just north of Dugger.

If you have any infomration on Dorsett's location, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

