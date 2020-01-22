Clear

Investigators believe West Terre Haute fire was intentionally set

It happened around 10:00 Wednesday morning at a mobile home on 3000 Barnhardt Road.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators believe a fire in West Terre Haute was intentionally set.

Investigators told us they are not releasing much in the way of details surrounding the fire since it is still under investigation.

They did say nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

