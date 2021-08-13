Investigation underway involving Sullivan County Coroner

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana State Police has confirmed an ongoing investigation involving Sullivan County Coronor Tracy Tackett.

A video was published on YouTube Thursday morning that shows a clip of a man in a Sullivan County Coroner logo shirt, who identifies himself as Tracy. Before the confrontation, the online video shows messages that the publisher, Expose Your Local Pedophile (EYLP,) says were exchanged between the man and EYLP, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. EYLP says the exchange of messages ended with the recorded confrontation in Henderson, Kentucky.

The Indiana State Police told News 10 investigators are aware of the video. On Thursday, the Indiana State Police said the agency was aware of an incident in Henderson, Kentucky.

EYLP's YouTube channel includes other videos similar in nature. The person running the YouTube channel told News 10 in a phone conversation that the people featured in the videos make initial contact through dating apps. As the messaging continues, the publisher claims to be a young teenager. The publisher said he has cooperated with investigators in past situations.

The Putnamville Post Public Information Officer said it is agency policy not to discuss ongoing investigations.

News 10 has left voicemails for numbers listed for the coroner on the Sullivan County government website, in addition to sending an email to the address listed for Tackett. As of Friday afternoon, those messages were not returned.

News 10’s Heather Good spoke with the leadership of the Republican Party in Sullivan County. They say they’re aware of the video and aren’t taking action until the investigation is complete.

The Sullivan County Clerk, Tonya Bedwell, tells Heather Good that elected officials cannot be removed from office, but they can be disqualified. The disqualifications are death, moving out of the county, and being convicted of a felony. Bedwell says a political party also cannot remove a person from office in Indiana.

Response from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom sent a media release Friday morning that said his office first learned about the video around 6:30 Thursday morning.

In the statement, Cottom said, "The video contained allegations of a potential criminal act committed by Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett."

Sheriff Cottom said he reviewed the information and sent it to Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler.

Response from the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office

Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler released a separate statement.

Smith-Mischler also mentioned the Thursday call to the police about the video. She says Indiana State Police were notified and started their investigation right away.

Smith-Mischler goes on to say the Indiana Crimes Against Children unit was notified.

In a written statement, Smith-Mischler said, "This case is complicated by the fact that it was not initiated by law enforcement and may involve other state jurisdiction. We need to let the investigation run its course, and my office will proceed accordingly once it is completed."

Death investigations in Sullivan County moving forward

In that same release, Sheriff Cottom discussed the county's process with handling death investigations moving forward.

Cottom said the sheriff's office would continue to follow its policy, where law enforcement will conduct the preliminary investigation at death scenes.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Randy Beller will handle calls to the coroner's office until further notice.

Cottom said he confirmed with the Indiana State Coroner's Board his office could contact coroners from surrounding counties to help with an investigation.

Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers said her office would help Sullivan County when needed.