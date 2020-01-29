GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several police agencies are investigating what they say is a "suspicious death".
They were called to the scene early Wednesday morning.
A body was found on Berry Street near College Avenue in Greencastle.
This is just blocks away from Depauw University.
At this time police are not releasing any information on the body.
