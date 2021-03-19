Investigation underway into racial slurs reported to Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police investigation is underway into racial slurs reported to Indiana State University.

An employee was subjected to written racial slurs, according to a statement from ISU. The statement called what happened a "despicable incident" that runs contrary to the values of the institution.

ISU learned of the incident Wednesday morning. According to the statement, the ISU Police Department began investigating immediately. Counseling was offered to the employee.

"Our academic community holds at its core the values of inclusiveness, diversity, and a welcoming environment for all. While this incident did not involve racism against Asians, the recent tragic events in Atlanta remind us all to remain vigilant in combatting all forms of racism."

News 10 reached out for further information about the situation. A spokesperson said no other details could be released at this time due to the on-going investigation.